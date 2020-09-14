CPS board to discuss return to in-person class, fall sports during Monday meeting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The future of Cincinnati Public Schools' fall semester and sports could be decided when board members meet virtually on Monday.
The CPS school board previously voted to begin the school year with remote learning for the first five weeks to stop COVID-19 from spreading in the schools.
Now, come Monday, the board will reconvene to discuss a possible return to in-person classes and starting the fall sports season.
In a statement, CPS Spokesperson Fran Russ says the board will review health data to determine a course of action for the future.
“At the September 14 school board meeting, CPS will review community health data on the spread of COVID-19 and determine if distance learning will continue or whether to transition to the blended learning model. Athletics will also be discussed,” Russ writes.
For student-athletes like Taft High School senior Robert Brazziel, Monday’s decision could be a gamechanger.
If the board votes yes to some type of in-person learning, he says this would reinstate sports.
“You have other districts and schools are playing," explained Brazziel. “So, that’s unfair to CPS kids because we have to sit on the sidelines and not play. Sports is just not an activity for some children it’s a saving grace and safety.”
When CPS paused fall sports during the five-week remote learning period, parents like Lasaundra Jordan became proactive in reversing the board’s decision.
“Their scholarships are depending on it," Jordan stated. "Their safety depends on it, there’s so much on the line more than just the activity.”
Jordan, fellow parents, community members, and coaches took action in response to the board’s decision.
Those who want fall sports to resume have rallied outside the last two school board meetings and even started a petition.
Some CPS parents, like Jordan, argue the risks of keeping students away from schools outweighs the risk of bringing them back during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What are the children doing at home being constrained to COVID. What’s the positive outlet," Jordan asks. "Our inner-city youth already have enough impacts that this should not be an additional one.”
Monday’s school board is scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
If you would like to watch the meeting, click the following link for information: Live Stream - CPS school board meeting.
