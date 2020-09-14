Elected officials, organizers of Trump fundraiser in Butler County that drew crowd of 1,500 disputes concerns it could be mass COVID-19 spreader

“If we had a large event and we had no police presence with currently what’s going on in our country with protests and riots, I’d be in dereliction of my duty if I didn’t have the police there to protect both sides. That’s my job. It was an outside event and when you are outside eating and drinking you don’t have to wear masks, the way I understand it. They were serving food and drinking. You can’t do that with a mask on. There wasn’t a lot of mask wearing going on, but I am not the mask police.