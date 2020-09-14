FCC launches deposits for season tickets

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting Monday, FC Cincinnati can place a $50 deposit for 2021 season tickets.
The deadline for deposits is Oct. 16, however, a deposit does not guarantee a seat.
“FCC’s intense, energetic game day environment will be amplified in the West End Stadium. We will offer a wide variety of food and beverage options, great views and comfortable seating. I strongly encourage fans to place a deposit now to secure your place in line,” Sr. Vice President of Sales Jeff Smith said in a news release. “West End Stadium isn’t like any other sports or entertainment venue in Cincinnati and I can’t wait for our fans to enjoy it.”
FCC said fans can expect a great gameday experience with:
- Unprecedented sightlines and proximity to the field
- Every seat covered by the 360-degree canopy roof
- All seats with seatbacks and a cup holder
- Easy, quick access to food and beverage options, including 25 mobile food and beverage stations, 14 dining and beverage walk-ups, three distinctly branded bars and two grab-and-go markets
The Bailey, which has been sold out since 2017 at Nippert Stadium, has been expanded to a capacity of over 3,100 to give more fans a chance at season tickets.
Fans interested in purchasing season tickets should visit www.westendstadium.com.
Only one deposit is needed regardless of desired seat locations or ticket quantities.
FCC says the deposit is non-refundable and does not guarantee seats.
