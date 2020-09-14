Hamilton officer injured after robbery suspect jumps on police cruiser, destroys over 100 bottles of alcohol at a party store, police report says

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) -A Hamilton police officer is injured after reports state that a robbery suspect jumped on top of a police cruiser while trying to escape from threatening employees at a Hamilton party store and destroying over 100 bottles of alcohol at the store.
According to a police report, Jacob Shane Wright, 26, attempted to steal a bottle from a victim at the Noonan’s Party Store, located on 1315 Main Street.
The report says that one store clerk told Wright to put the bottle down and leave. Wright went outside and broke the leg off a statue before he came back inside, threatened the employees, and broke the bottles.
Wright then kicked the entry door and went to a nearby CVS where an officer caught him, the report states.
Wright flipped the officer off while running to Brookwood Avenue, before he jumped on top of a police cruiser, causing a dent.
Reports say Wright initially refused to put his hands behind his back, and, as a result, caused an officer to have a laceration to his right hand and right leg.
Officers were eventually able to arrest him.
Reports say he is facing one count of robbery use or threaten the immediate use of force against A, two counts of vandalism, one count of obstruction of official business, and one count of resisting arrests-causing physical harm to law enforcement.
