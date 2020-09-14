$100K Powerball ticket sold in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Check your tickets!
A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Erlanger during Saturday night’s drawing.
The winning ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize.
This prize usually pays $50,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature.
The winning numbers for the Sept. 12, 2020 drawing are 16-17-20-53-67 and Powerball 4. The Power Play number is 2.
The ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 3060 Dixie Highway.
The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $94 million.
