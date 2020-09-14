1 killed in Hartwell shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person was shot to death in Hartwell late Sunday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to Tuskegee Lane about 11 p.m.
Police on scene confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at scene and homicide investigators were taking over the investigation.
Further details were not released overnight.
Cincinnati is expected to have a historic high number of homicides this year.
So far this year through Sept. 5, there have been 69 homicides in Cincinnati, which are up 38% from 50 at this time last year, according to the latest police statistics on the police department’s website.
Since those statistics were posted, the city marked it’s 70th homicide so far this year when a 53-year-old woman was gunned down in the West End.
There were 73 in all of 2019.
