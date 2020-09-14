Library distributing free meal boxes every Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting Monday, Sept. 14, the Cincinnati Library will be a distribution point for boxed meal pick-up on Mondays only.
Boxes can be picked up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is partnering with UMC Food Ministry for the distribution.
Each box includes seven dinner meals and seven snacks. All items are shelf-stable and ready to eat, with no refrigeration or additional preparation required.
The program is open to all youth, up to age 18, and young adults ages 19-21 who are following Individualized Education Programs.
Children do not need to be present at the meal pick-up.
“The pandemic has increased the need in our community for healthy meals. Currently, one in four children in Hamilton County lives in a food insecure household, meaning they don’t always know where their next meal is coming from,” Youth Services & Programming Coordinator Lisa Soper said in a news release. “Hungry kids are not able to focus on learning, which can cause them to fall behind their peers in school. Distributing meals is one of the many ways the Library supports the educational needs of children and teens in our community.”
Meal boxes are available at the following locations:
- Downtown Main Library
- Avondale
- Bond Hill
- Corryville
- Elmwood Place
- Groesbeck
- Madisonville
- Mt. Healthy
- North Central
- Northside
- Norwood
- Pleasant Ridge
- Reading
- St. Bernard
- Walnut Hills
- West End
- Westwood
