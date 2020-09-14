Library distributing free meal boxes every Monday

“The pandemic has increased the need in our community for healthy meals. Currently, one in four children in Hamilton County lives in a food insecure household, meaning they don’t always know where their next meal is coming from,” Youth Services & Programming Coordinator Lisa Soper said in a news release. “Hungry kids are not able to focus on learning, which can cause them to fall behind their peers in school. Distributing meals is one of the many ways the Library supports the educational needs of children and teens in our community.”