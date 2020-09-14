Man indicted for rape got 12-year-old pregnant, Hamilton County prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced on Monday a five-count indictment of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.
Deters says Tevin Henderson, 22, is charged with raping the victim multiple times during 2019.
The girl told an adult what happened when she realized she was pregnant, Deters said.
“There are no words to describe this kind of horrible crime against a child. We have yet to coin a word in the English language adequate to describe someone who sexually abuses a child and causes a 12-year-old to give birth,” Deters said.
If convicted on all five counts, Henderson faces the possibility of 55 years in prison. He would also have to register as a sex offender for life.
“These types of cases are much too prevalent in our area and nationwide. It makes me sick to my stomach. To prey upon a young girl sexually, impregnate her, and think nothing of it is disgusting and should be totally unacceptable to everyone who hears of these acts. We will work diligently to remove him from the streets of Hamilton County for as long as possible,” Deters said.
