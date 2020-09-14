More Tri-State schools change homecoming dances, parades due to COVID-19

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton City School District and Ross Local School District have both had to make changes to their homecoming dances and parades because of COVID-19.
A statement posted on the Hamilton City School District website says they have decided to cancel the homecoming parade on Sept. 24 and homecoming dance on Sept. 26.
The statement says parades and dances are not allowed under Ohio’s plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
They will still crown a homecoming king and queen at the football game on Friday, Sept. 25.
The district says they will plan for possible activities, including a dance, as conditions dictate.
Ross Local Schools say they submitted a plan to county health officials to hold the homecoming parade and dance with modifications due to COVID-19 including a dance outside with attendees wearing masks, and reducing the number of people in the parade with participants required to wear masks as well.
“Unfortunately we have not been granted clearance to move forward with these plans. While we are certainly disappointed, we are not going to let this deter us from celebrating Homecoming to the extent possible under our current circumstances,” the district said in a Facebook post.
Homecoming week will be pushed back to the week of Sept. 28.
A homecoming court will be selected and queen and king named at the varsity football game versus Mt. Healthy on Oct. 2.
The district stresses that the homecoming dance is not canceled, it has just been postponed. They have tentatively planned on a Winter Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Feb. 6.
“We will continue to fight for our kids to enjoy the same opportunities as previous generations of Ross High School students. If the guidance or opinions from our county health department or elected officials should change, we will revisit these plans without delay,” Principal Brian Martin said.
Last week, Fairfield City Schools announced they have canceled their homecoming parade but there’s been no word on the fate of the homecoming dance.
