Ohio AG Yost calls on Netflix to remove ‘Cuties’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has now joined other state attorneys in calling for Netflix to remove the film “Cuties” on Monday.
Yost joins Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in asking for the removal of the film.
The AG said in a press release the film continuously shows kids using their bodies in sexual manners to get out of trouble.
“In this era where we are fighting a seemingly never-ending battle against human trafficking, this film is counterproductive – it whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways,” Yost said. “I vehemently opposed the continued streaming of the movie and request that it is voluntarily removed.”
Yost also says the film “graphically focuses on the clothed genitalia of children,” as well as showing “the creation and publication of child pornography.”
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has asked the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix for the film.
“The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity,” Cruz wrote. “These scenes in and of themselves are harmful.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.