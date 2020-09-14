Ohio Department of Public Safety awards $50K to Atrium Medical Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Atrium Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center announced Monday that they were awarded $50,000 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety for the eleventh year in a row.
The grant will help fund the Warren County Safe Communities Coalition- the hospital’s traffic safety initiative that focuses on motor vehicle and traffic safety awareness.
Officials say the initiative includes members from the hospital, law enforcement, Warren County Career Center, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
“We are committed to working with our safety partners to raise awareness about traffic safety concerns in Warren County with the goal of preventing injuries from traffic crashes,” said Ann Brock, trauma outreach coordinator for Atrium Medical Center and coordinator for Warren County Safe Communities Coalition.
Warren County Safe Communities Coalition will continue to work with their partners and community members to offer outreach programs and educational opportunities throughout the year.
