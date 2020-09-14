Ohio State Highway Patrol investigate fatal Brown County crash

COTT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Brown County Sunday around 6:30 a.m.
Troopers say Dwayne Rogers, 64, was driving a 2006 Dodge Pickup truck with a horse trailer attached on U.S. 68 near Sterling Road when he went off the left side of the roadway and hit a ditch.
Rogers was transported to Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital, where he was then pronounced dead, troopers said.
OSP states that Rogers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The one horse in the trailer was not injured.
Troopers are still investigating.
