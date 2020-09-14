Ohio State Highway Patrol investigate fatal Brown County crash

Ohio state troopers were on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Brown County Sunday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff | September 14, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT - Updated September 14 at 8:41 AM

COTT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Brown County Sunday around 6:30 a.m.

Troopers say Dwayne Rogers, 64, was driving a 2006 Dodge Pickup truck with a horse trailer attached on U.S. 68 near Sterling Road when he went off the left side of the roadway and hit a ditch.

Rogers was transported to Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital, where he was then pronounced dead, troopers said.

OSP states that Rogers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The one horse in the trailer was not injured.

Troopers are still investigating.

