No pre-paid postage for Ohio mail-in ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/FOX19) - A proposal by Ohio’s elections chief to attach postage to every mail-in ballot has failed to gain approval.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s fellow Republicans on the Controlling Board led the charge against him Monday by voting 4-2 along party lines to reject the request. That makes it all but impossible for ballots to be stamped in time for November’s election.
The panel’s GOP members argued LaRose first needed legislative authority to stamp the ballots.
The request represented a last-ditch effort by LaRose after a package of election changes he proposed in May stalled in the GOP-led Legislature.
“Ohio has a sound elections system, but today was another missed opportunity by the legislature to make a small change, without an impact on our state budget, that would yield a big improvement,” LaRose said.
The secretary of state says he would have used his office’s internal budget to cover the cost of paid postage for absentee ballots.
Ohio voters can vote early in-person from Oct. 6 through Nov. 2, they can request an absentee ballot by mail and it will be sent to them beginning Oct. 6, or they can vote on Election Day.
