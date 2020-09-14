Restless nights for couple after they say man tried breaking into home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s been hard to sleep recently for one family on Holly Avenue in Hyde Park after they say a man was caught on video trying to break into their home.
Erick Arevalo and his wife say earlier this month their Ring camera caught the attempted break-in.
But the couple had no idea anyone tried getting it in until they found some moss in the driveway.
They went and checked the cameras after finding the moss.
“And that’s when we realized at 4:15 at night, somebody was peeking through our window and went around the back door,” explained Arevalo.
The man tried getting inside and used his shirt to turn the doorknob, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Arevalo said he thinks this man was in the area for more than 30 minutes because it looked like he was seen twice in the video.
There have been several break-in reports from this area, but it’s unknown if the same person is responsible, police said.
Arevalo said they have since added motion detector lights in case the man comes back.
“It is really scary. You feel confident and at ease living here and all of sudden you have prying eyes looking into your home seeing what they can take or what they can do,” said Arevalo.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Cincinnati Police District Two at 513-979-4400 and ask for Investigator Scott.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.