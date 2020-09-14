Rookwood Pottery creates limited-edition Fiona mug

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Rookwood Pottery and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden teamed up to produce a limited-edition Fiona mug.
Handcrafted by at least 13 Rookwood artists, this stamped 16-ounce glazed mug features a smiling Fiona alongside a #TeamFiona banner.
Officials say only 1,000 mugs will be sold.
Fans of Fiona can pre-order the mug online Friday. The Team Fiona mugs will not be sold at the Rookwood Pottery Over-the-Rhine Flagship store, the Kenwood store, or The Cincinnati Zoo.
Officials say orders will be processed and shipped on a rolling basis as they become available Dec. 1.
Proceeds from the new mugs will go to the Cincinnati Zoo Conservation Fund.
