Suspect accused of shooting Middletown police officer moved to jail, expected in court

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The suspect accused of shooting a Middletown police officer was moved from University of Cincinnati Medical Center to the Butler County jail over the weekend, according to the jail.
Christopher Hubbard, 35, was booked into the jail Saturday night three charges from the city of Hamilton and a holder from Fairfield police for a parole violation, jail officials say.
Hamilton police charged him with failure to comply with a signal of police officer, contempt of court and obstructing official business.
He is held without bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 8 a.m. Monday. It’s not clear if he will be arraigned in Hamilton Municipal Court in person or via video from the jail.
Authorities say Hubbard got into a gunfight with police and deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31 when a police chase from Middletown to Turtlecreek Township.
Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit has confirmed Hubbard is a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation in the city.
Law enforcement received information that Hubbard would “shoot it out with police” as the chase continued, the sheriff has said.
Several jurisdictions were involved in the chase and shootout, including law enforcement from the cities of Middletown, Hamilton and Fairfield, along with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
Stop sticks were eventually deployed and Hubbard’s vehicle came to a stop in the front yard of a home in the 2600 block of Mason Montgomery Road.
That’s where Hubbard is accused of shooting the Middletown Officer Denny Jordan in his tricep, hand and leg.
His K-9, Koda, was nearly in the line of fire, but he was not hurt, according to a witness at the scene.
Hubbard was then was shot multiple times as authorities fired back, but he is expected to recover, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is now handling the investigation.]
Hubbard has not been charged, at least so far, with shooting the Middletown officer.
The case was expected to be referred to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for likely additional charges against Hubbard via indictment.
We reached out to Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell for an update early Monday.
“No, I really don’t have any comment at this point in time," he responded. "I believe he’s being held on a parole violation so that takes the pressure off us to file a holding charge very quickly. We can let BCI get substantially further along in their investigation and may be able to present it directly to the grand jury as opposed to having to go through preliminary hearing.”
Hubbard has a lengthy record including convictions in Butler County for burglary, receiving stolen property, theft, and attempted robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.
Video of the incident obtained by FOX19 NOW shows Jordan sent Koda to get the suspect out of the car. Koda was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time.
In the video, Koda is seeing jumping at the car window even after the shooting starts, something his training prepared him for
For the first time since being shot, Officer Jordan was back in limited action last week with Koda.
