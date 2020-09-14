'This has to stop’: Wife of Cincinnati officer wounded in line of duty urges 'support the blue’ after protesters yell they hope shot LA deputies die

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another wife of a Cincinnati police officer shot in the line of duty is speaking out to urge support for law enforcement after protesters yelled “We hope they die” outside a California hospital over the weekend as two deputies who were shot in an apparent ambush fought for their lives inside.
The ordeal of a police shooting is something Officer Grubbs’ wife unfortunately knows only too well.
In March 2017, her husband responded to a domestic violence call in Walnut Hills and was shot in the line of duty by an eight-time convicted felon who was out on probation.
Damion McRae confronted Officer Grubbs and his partner as they approached, drew a folding Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm carbine with an extended magazine and fired at the two without provocation, according to police officials at the time.
Officer Grubbs was shot in the lower abdomen. He returned fire as he fell to the ground. His partner also fired in self-defense.
The suspect was shot five times, survived and was convicted.
Officer Grubbs recovered from his injuries to continue protecting and serving the city as a detective until his retirement earlier this year.
His wife gave us permission Monday to share her Facebook post.
Here is her message in its entirety:
"For those who avoid the news and social media; please don’t ignore this.
"You all might recall that the mayor called Ken’s incident an “ambush” back in 2017, when he was shot in the line of duty.
"Flash forward to 2020, and two officers were ambushed last night in California. However, not only were they attacked, but they were met with protesters at the hospital, who were blocking emergency entries, indicating they, “hope they die”. Heartbreakingly, they remain in critical condition, fighting for their lives. Please pray for these young heroes.
"In truth, every time an officer is ambushed, I’m taken back to one of the most horrific nights of our lives. Waking to police at the door, receiving the news of uncertainty, rushing to the hospital, being greeted with a sea of blue, hugging Ken briefly before he went into surgery, praying, waiting...
"On this day, all I can think about is how much has changed since 2017. I’m reminded of the overwhelming support we received from our blue family and complete strangers alike. I remember politicians at the hospital, and a time when race, beliefs, political sides, etc…none of that mattered; what mattered was that our hero was alive, and everyone came together to support him.
"But now… someone attempts to murder officers, then other people have the audacity to ensure they die? All in the spirit of what? I cannot even imagine if we would have been met with this the night Ken was shot.
"It’s time to wake up, America. I don’t care where anyone sits on the political divide, but this has to stop. It starts with YOU…recall the day when it hit close to home, remember how much you appreciate knowing that law enforcement is a call away, and raise your voices to support the blue.
"YOU own this and YOU have to take action both in the form of rising up against evil, and praying fervently for this nation’s protectors.
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God. Matthew 5:9.”
Officer Grubbs' wife is the second one of a former Cincinnati officer who was shot in the line of duty to speak out in light of the L.A. County deputies’ shooting in California over the weekend.
On Sunday, Linda Pope penned a similar essay on her Facebook page.
Her husband, Officer Daniel Pope, 35, and Specialist Ron Jeter, 34, were each shot in the back of the head just before midnight Dec. 5, 1997 as they tried to apprehend a domestic violence suspect.
Linda Pope was a Cincinnati firefighter when her husband and his partner were slain. Their dates of death are listed as Dec. 6, 1997 - just five days shy of the Pope’s seventh wedding anniversary.
The killings stunned the city and galvanized her to devote her life to helping widows and families of other slain officers in Ohio and across the nation.
“Is this the world we now live in? I am afraid it is. And I for one am scared," she wrote. "I am scared for all who inhabit this nation of ours. As we are slowly losing everything that matters to us...one peaceful protest at a time....”
