Walnut Hills High School student awarded $10K scholarship for project in classical music

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Out of eight students across the country, a 16-year-old from Walnut Hills High School was awarded a $10,000 Davidson Fellows scholarship for her project, “Music through stories: A new kind of Fairytale.”
Kasey Shao’s project focuses on presenting fairytale stories through classical music to musicians and other audiences, more particularly in young adults and children, to access and understand classical music a little more.
“I am so honored to be named a 2020 Davidson Fellow and join this community of innovators,” Shao said. “Since learning about this renowned Institute and fellowship program, it has been one of my goals to become a Davidson Fellow. This motivates me to continue my work as a pianist, a musician, and a storyteller.”
The program awards $50,000, $25,000, and $10,000 in college scholarships to students 18 years old and younger that can benefit society in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, literature, and music.
Officials say Shao is a rising star at Walnut Hills, and she hopes to continue to spread her love for music to audiences around the world.
“We are proud to announce the 2020 Davidson Fellows Scholarship recipients and applaud them for their hard work and achievement in their fields of study,” said found of the David Institute Bob Davidson. “By being awarded this recognition, these students have shown immense skill and work ethic, and they should be commended as they continue their educational and research journeys while continuing to work to solve some of the world’s most vexing problems.”
A total of 20 students will be honored digitally at The Davidson Fellows reception will be honored on Sept. 30.
