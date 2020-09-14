West End Stadium construction on schedule for Spring opening, FCC says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Media members got a chance to walk around West End Stadium on Monday as construction on the future home of FC Cincinnati continues.
Construction is coming along on time and on schedule, including the much-anticipated Bailey, the club says.
The Bailey section is going to be a focal point of FCC’s new home.
This area is where their most vocal fans will watch the match.
The Bailey seats will come right up the field and the section is topped off by a 150-foot wide scoreboard.
The club said the scoreboard will be the largest for a soccer-specific stadium in the country.
FCC thanked UC for allowing them to use Nippert Stadium but says their new home will bring a whole new ballgame.
One of the biggest concerns from the neighborhood before this project even got off the ground was the amount of noise the games are going to create.
FCC admits it is going to be loud but says that the aluminum roof and awning structure will hold that noise in when 26,000 fans start to cheer.
“It’s going to be super loud and we’re going to keep that noise and energy here inside West End Stadium,” explained Jeff Smith, senior VP of sales and ticketing.
West End Stadium will also have upper deck seats that are closer to the field than any other venue in town.
“I mean, when you look around this stadium, everything is pushed down, everything is closer to the action,” explained Smith. “Every seat is a chair-back seat with a cup holder. Every seat is undercover from the roof and the awning so the fan experience, the enjoyment, the comfort level will far exceed anything that we’ve ever dealt with.”
WiFi for the fans was a big issue at Nippert Stadium where the FCC played for four years, but that won’t be the case at West End Stadium.
A WiFi cable will run through every seat in the house, according to the team’s front office.
