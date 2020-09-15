Another Cool Night, Another Nice Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures for Cincinnati so far this Tuesday have been were 55° and 71°. With a nice breeze and low humidity the day has been great. Many locations dropped into the middle and upper 40s this morning.
Tomorrow will be off to a cool start and partly cloudy to sunny, also pleasant.
After the remnants of Hurricane Sally heads across Georgia then east into the Atlantic Ocean a cold front from the plains of Canada arrives Thursday with the possibility of a brief light shower. After that the weather looks dry at least into the middle of next week. It looks like there will be a chance for showers Thursday Sep. 24.
Gardens and lawns are dry and to prep them for the winter months ahead it is probably a good idea to water.
The weekend will be dry with cool to chilly mornings with both Saturday and Sunday dropping into the 40s. There is a slight warm up for next week but temperatures will warm to only near normal.
