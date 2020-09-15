Chelsea Johnson’s family creating scholarship in her name as fresh eyes look at unsolved case

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - As new investigators take a fresh look at an unsolved murder case out of Butler County, the victim’s family is creating a new scholarship fund in her name.
According to investigators, Chelsea Johnson was stabbed to death in April 2012. Her body was found behind an apartment complex in Fairfield.
The case remains unsolved, leaving Johnson’s family members wanting to know who killed the 15-year-old and why.
“She’s with me every day. Everywhere I look, there she is," Vicky Fible, Johnson’s mother, said. "She would be a veterinarian, so every time I see animals, it’s Chelsea, and anytime I see the peace sign, it’s Chelsea. I just want something done.”
Throughout the years, Johnson’s relatives have hosted yearly memorial rides in honor of the late teen.
This year, they said they are taking it a step further by making it a fundraiser.
Fible said the money they raise will go to one or two local high school seniors in the form of a scholarship.
“She didn’t have a chance to go to college," Phil Johnson, Johnson’s grandfather, said. "We can give a kid a leg up on college, and Chelsea would be all for that, and so that’s why we decided from now on every year we’re gonna do the scholarship.”
Those closest to Johnson say they cannot help but feel hopeful right now, as they just learned that the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is going to look at Johnson’s case. It is part of the state’s new cold case unit.
“I screamed, cried, jumped up and down. I didn’t know anything ya know," Fible said. "I just saw it on the news and thought yes, 'bout time.”
Johnson’s loved ones say there is a specific someone they want to see speak-up - George Davis II.
In 2012, police named him a “person of interest” in Johnson’s case.
Davis II has not been charged for Johnson’s murder but did serve time on other charges connected to the case.
Now, Davis II is currently behind bars again. This time, he’s facing charges of promoting prostitution and assault in connection to a separate murder case out of Lockland.
“Person of interest means you’re connected to this case somehow otherwise you wouldn’t be a person of interest," Fible said. "Something’s gotta be done.”'
Until justice arrives, Johnson’s family members say they will never stop fighting for it.
“It’s my only daughter," Fible said. "Her name’s gotta stay alive.”
Fairfield Police have not provided an update on Johnson’s case.
Johnson’s loved ones said they have already raised $1,000 for the scholarship fund.
The fundraiser memorial ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the VFW in Harrison at 9160 Lawrenceburg Road.
Registration will take place from 11 to 11:45 a.m. with kickstands up at 12 p.m. The cost is $20 for a single rider and $25 for double. Vehicles are welcome as well.
Johnson’s family said there will be live music, food, raffles, and auctions. More information about the event is available on the Facebook event page.
