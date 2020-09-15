CPS parent voices concern after school board’s decision on athletics

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A parent of a Cincinnati Public School student is voicing concerns about the decision made on Monday during the school board meeting.
The CPS school board announced non-contact sports can resume this week while contact sports can begin the following week.
While no decision has been made on if spectators will be allowed, a parent who talked to FOX19 Now says not letting anyone into the games could jeopardize players' chances of getting a scholarship.
Jerome Bleacher, a parent of a CPS student, says the board’s decision on athletics is still limiting opportunities for student-athletes.
Teams can only compete with other CPS schools and Bleacher says not all schools have district-wide teams.
CPS said on Monday, “a decision regarding spectators will be forthcoming.”
The school board did announce preschool and special education students can return to in-person learning on Sept. 28.
But a decision has yet to be made for when, or if, the rest of the students will return.
The longer the board takes to decide, the more students will stick with remote learning, Bleacher says.
“You have three to four to 5,000 of these kids that have yet to engage three weeks into the school year,” Bleacher stated.
One CPS teacher expressed concern about returning to in-person learning during Monday’s meeting.
“Honestly, I do want us to return to a sense of normal," explained Jared Ceaser, a CPS teacher and parent. "Have our students too, however, I do feel with the upcoming flu season and the upcoming season of illnesses, it would be best if we wait a little longer until it is safe. No one wants our students to return more than myself and my colleagues.”
The school board discussed three learning models for students:
- Continue remote learning
- Move to a hybrid model
- Go back to in-person learning full time
The school board will meet again on Sept. 21 to possibly vote on how they will move forward with the school year.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.