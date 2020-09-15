Middletown fourth-grader killed when bicycle hit pickup truck, troopers say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown fourth-grader was killed when his bicycle struck a pickup truck on Monday, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at Breiel Boulevard and Miller Road in Middletown around 4:35 p.m.
A 2012 GMC Sierra was traveling south on Breiel Boulevard and the bicycle was traveling west on Miller Road.
The Sierra drove through the intersection as the bicycle continued west and struck the pickup, the news release said.
Troopers say Cain Adkins, 10, was taken to Atrium Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Sierra was not injured.
The crash remains investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol - Hamilton Post.
A spokesperson for the Middletown City Schools District says Cain was a 4th grader at Miller Ridge Elementary School.
In a letter to parents, staff, and the community, Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles offered his support.
Styles also said he spoke with Miller Ridge Elementary Principal Kee Edwards about Cain.
“Cain was a very bright student who qualified for our G.A.T.E. Program. He loved his dog, his grandparents, his football team and his mother who was his hero. His big personality and infectious smile could take over an entire room. We ALL love and will miss Cain dearly," Edwards said.
Styles said counselors will be available to support students, staff and parents to help them cope with Cain’s death and understand the grieving process.
Anyone who needs to speak with a counselor is asked to call Miller Ridge Elementary (513) 420-4559.
