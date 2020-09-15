Pippen, Truffleshuffle leaving Cincinnati Zoo for the Sunshine State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This will be the last week Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden visitors will be able to see Pippen and Truffleshuffle in Manatee Springs.
The manatees will soon be on their way to Florida, but visitors will have through this Friday to come and see them.
“Visitors will be able to see Truffleshuffle and Pippen through this Friday morning. After that we will be prepping them for departure,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s manatee curator Winton Ray. “It’s tough to see them go, but it’s also a moment to celebrate.”
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has now rehabilitated around 20 manatees in the span of two decades.
Pippen and Truffleshuffle will first go to SeaWorld Orlando so they can be re-acclimated to the Florida climate and water.
The Zoo says Truffleshuffle will likely be released in early 2021 while Pippen might need more time before being released.
Manatee Springs is undergoing renovations, so the Zoo said manatees likely won’t be back until the spring of 2021.
