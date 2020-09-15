Police find 4-year-old boy alone wandering streets in Winton Terrace

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they found a 4-year-old boy alone wandering the streets in Winton Terrace early Tuesday.
Officers were notified the boy was seen alone on Winneste Avenue and attempting to open car doors about 3 a.m.
They found him dressed in a T-Shirt with “Older Brother” on the front and orange shorts with a blue stripe on the side.
Officers went door-to-door for two hours attempting to locate his parents and/or a caretaker.
The child was turned over to Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services about 5 a.m. when police were unable to find one.
About 30 minutes later, the boy’s mother was located.
It was not immediately clear why the small child was out wandering alone overnight or if the mother might face charges.
