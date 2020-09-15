Red Cross preparing to assist with multiple disasters

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross is setting up to provide help for those impacted by Hurricane Sally.
In addition, the Red Cross is very active in the recovery efforts related to Hurricane Laura in East Texas and Louisiana.
Coordinating efforts with volunteers to provide water, food and relief supplies, the Red Cross is working with community partners organizing service sites.
There’s also emergency sheltering as the Red Cross urges people to follow evacuation guidelines and health and safety protocols.
As far as Hurricane Laura, the Red Cross and its partners provided nearly 20,000 with emergency lodgings, hotels and shelters.
The Red Cross reminds anyone staying in a shelter to bring facial coverings and prescription medications.
Locally, the Greater Cincinnati Chapter has worked to send more than two dozen to provide aid in the Gulf Coast.
Dozens are headed west to help with the wildfire relief efforts with three emergency vehicles on the way to Oregon.
