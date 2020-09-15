Reporter Andrea Medina

Andrea Medina joined the FOX19 NOW team in April 2020 as a Reporter/Multimedia Journalist.
Before arriving at FOX19, Andrea reported for two years at the CBS and FOX affiliate in Rock Island, Illinois. While in the Quad Cities market, she covered countless stories ranging from historic flooding, a mass school shooting, and the presidential campaigns. Prior to that, she spent two years working at the CBS affiliate in Champaign, Illinois.
Andrea graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May 2015. Go ILLINI! She earned a dual bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and political science.
Behind the scenes, Andrea enjoys visiting loved ones and her four weenie dogs back home in Chicago. You can also catch her exploring the Queen City, trying delicious restaurants, traveling and volunteering.
Andrea would be thrilled to hear from you! If you have a story idea or simply want to say hi, feel free to email her at andrea.medina@fox19now.com or message her on Facebook or Twitter.
