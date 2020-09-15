Reporter/Anchor Alison Montoya

Alison Montoya joined the FOX19 NOW team in October 2017 as a reporter. Alison is also the evening anchor of FOX19 NOW at 10 on Saturday.
Born in Cincinnati and raised in Kentucky, Alison is proud to work in a place near and dear to her and her family.
After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Alison spent a summer announcing baseball games for the Florence Freedom and went on to work for WB64 as a reporter. Not soon after, it was time to head south as Alison landed her first full-time tv news position in Jackson, Tennessee at WBBJ-TV.
In Jackson, Alison wore many hats as an anchor, reporter, producer and editor. Alison’s most notable stories were logged following the 2008 Super Tuesday tornado outbreak and West Tennessee’s strength to persevere.
Alison’s next jump would bring her back home to Cincinnati where she continues to do the job she loves.
As a reporter in Cincinnati, Alison has covered everything from presidential campaigns, tornadoes, historic flooding of the Ohio River, the Polar Vortex and traveled to Indy to cover Super Bowl XLVI.
Also covering important issues in the communities we live in is why Alison became a journalist.
If you want to connect with Alison for a story or an event happening in your community you reach her by email Alison.Montoya@FOX19NOW.com, Twitter, or Facebook.
When Alison’s not working, she likes to hit the links, play tennis and just spend quality time with her husband, two daughters and dog Lil.
If you see her around town say hello!
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.