UC doctors perform living donor liver transplant for first time since ’01

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Doctors at UC Health say they have not been done at the hospital in nearly two decades.
For the time since 2001, UC doctors performed a living donor liver transplant on a couple who lives in West Virginia.
James Estep and his wife Kelli traveled to UC for the procedure last month.
They both say they are doing very well in recovery right now.
Kelli says she was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver in 2010.
When she found out about UC’s program, she says she jumped on the opportunity right away.
“It allows family members, friends, loved ones of who needs a transplant an opportunity to do something incredible, selfless and give this incredible gift that a lot of people that aren’t able to give,” Dr. Cutler Quillin said.
“I can’t explain how big and how much of a great thing this is that someone would do for someone else. There is a risk of death with this and a high complication rate,” Dr. Shimul Shah said.
“I feel 100% better though. I am grateful to have a new life and grateful to the doctors,” Kelli said.
On Sept. 22, James says he has another check-up at UC.
Kellie says she checks in with the UC team weekly right now virtually.
Doctors say they hope they will be able to another operation like this soon.
