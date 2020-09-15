6-year-old Canton boy shot, killed by 11-year-old, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-year-old boy died Monday evening, after being shot by an 11-year-old boy, police said.
Canton police officers said the child was shot around 7:50 p.m. in the 500 block of 19th Street NW.
He was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, said police.
Officers arrested the 11-year-old boy at the scene of the shooting.
Police said the 11-year-old is in custody and charged with reckless homicide.
Canton police detectives said the investigation continues into how the gun was obtained.
Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.
You can also send an anonymous text to tip411 and your message with the word Canton.
“Tragedies like this emphasize the need for firearm safety and safe keeping of firearms,” said Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo.
