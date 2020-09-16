Adoption fees lower to make room for homeless pets displaced by hurricanes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Pet rescues around the country are stepping up to help make room for the animals being displaced during the hurricane season.
A Tri-State animal rescue is offering a reduced adoption fee right now to help make room for more homeless animals right here.
Louie’s Legacy is holding an “Empty the Shelters” event in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation allowing select pets to be adopted for $25.
“The animals that are up for adoption right now are actually the animals that have been in rescue for a while,” explains Louie’s Legacy intake and medical manager Justy Smercina.
Shelters in states along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Louisiana and Mississippi, even Alabama and Florida have been busy taking in new pets that have been displaced from their homes due to recent hurricanes.
Shelters are using animal rescues across the country to make more room in their own shelters.
“Those animals have been in shelters for a while,” explains Smercina. “They have a lot of medical issues, those kinds of things, and the shelters are trying to move them so that they can make room for the displaced animals.”
The special adoption fee will end Thursday, but Louie’s Legacy is planning another special in October.
The shelter anticipates needing to help more rescues in the south soon due to the active hurricane season in that region.
“We help wherever we can, whenever we can,” continues Smercina, “The only thing is that we’re a foster based rescue. So, as long as we have enough foster homes, we will continue to help as much as we can.”
In addition to adopting cats and dogs, Louie’s Legacy could also use help with donations and finding more foster homes.
