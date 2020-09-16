CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Expect another nice day across the tri-state as high pressure continues to dominate our weather picture. Afternoon high temps Wednesday will climb to near 80 degrees under mainly sunny skies.
After the remnants of Hurricane Sally heads across Georgia then east into the Atlantic Ocean a cold front from the plains of Canada arrives Thursday with the possibility of a brief light shower. After that the weather looks dry at least into the middle of next week. It looks like there will be a chance for showers Thursday Sep. 24.
Gardens and lawns are dry and to prep them for the winter months ahead it is probably a good idea to water. Keep the garden hose handy.
The weekend will be dry with cool to chilly mornings with both Saturday and Sunday dropping into the 40s. There is a slight warm up for next week but temperatures will warm to only near normal.
