Butler County trailer fire displaces 2 families

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire that spread to two trailers displaced two Butler County families overnight, fire officials say.
No injuries were reported when flames broke out at the Linda Mobile Home Trailer Park on Hamilton Trenton Road in St. Clair Township just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Both families made it safety outside, according to the fire department.
A woman was home with her three grandchildren just moments before the blaze spread throughout the trailer, the fire chief said.
By the time firefighters arrived, the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.
Then, it spread to the trailer next door.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
A damage estimate was not available.
The American Red Cross was summoned to assist the displaced families with food and a place to stay temporarily.
