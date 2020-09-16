Covington Independent Schools seek mask donations

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington Independent Public Schools will participate in Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear’s “Coverings for Kids” initiative that was unveiled in early August.
The goal is to bring in mask donations for each school district state-wide and to ensure all students and staff have access to facial coverings as schools begin to open.
As of now, the first day for in-person classes for Covington students is Sept. 28.
The district’s goal is to collect mask coverings for more than 3,000 students and 800 staff members. Through those donations, districts hope to maintain a supply for anyone in the building who might be in need of one as well as have replacements on hand.
Superintendent of Covington Independent, Alvin Garrison, says it’s a great initiative that is going to really help with the safety of students and staff during this pandemic.
Donations can be dropped off at the Covington Board of Education at 25 E 7th Street.
They are accepting different size masks for students, teachers and staff members.
Donated masks should be plain, with no messages on them.
For questions or concerns, contact Mrs. Krumwiede at 859-392-3182.
