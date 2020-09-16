Edgewood cancels all classes after student threatens to shoot up high school, Butler Co sheriff says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - All Edgewood City Schools in Butler County are cancelled Wednesday “due to an active threat,” school officials said on Facebook.
No staff or students are to report.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW the district, which is located in Trenton, closed all schools as a precaution after they received a report that a student made an online threat to shoot up the high school.
The student who is believed to have made the alleged threat is detained, Jones said.
“We take all threats seriously,” he said. “Parents should explain to their kids that this will be handled seriously and could result in serious ramifications. This is not a video game. This causes multiple disruptions and puts fear in the community.”
The threat was reported Tuesday night by someone who said he was on the internet with a student who made threatening comments, Butler County dispatchers added.
