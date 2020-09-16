3 found fatally shot in Avondale apartment, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Joanna Bouras | September 16, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 10:26 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after they say three people were found shot dead inside an Avondale apartment Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Irving Street near Forest Avenue after 9:30 a.m.

The bodies of two males and one female appear to have been inside the apartment for a while, police say.

The circumstances of the shootings are not immediately clear.

Homicide detectives have joined the investigation at the scene.

