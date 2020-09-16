3 found fatally shot in Avondale apartment, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after they say three people were found shot dead inside an Avondale apartment Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Irving Street near Forest Avenue after 9:30 a.m.
The bodies of two males and one female appear to have been inside the apartment for a while, police say.
The circumstances of the shootings are not immediately clear.
Homicide detectives have joined the investigation at the scene.
