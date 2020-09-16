Green River Distilling Company being revived at original location in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River Distilling Co. in Kentucky survived fire, Prohibition, multiple owners and decline and is being revived at its original location in Owensboro.
The distillery was founded in 1885, and the whiskey was award-winning.
“John Wellington McCulloch came to Owensboro and chose this town, this community, to create one of the world’s most iconic bourbon’s before Prohibition,” said Burch.
After finding the property in ruin, it was restored and began producing in 2016 as the O.Z. Tyler Distillery, but the owners said Tuesday it is returning to its original name.
“I hope you’ll look back at September 15th as a rare moment of happiness and celebration in what is clearly a challenged year,” said Simon Burch, the distillery’s CEO.
CEO Simon Burch worked with founder John W. McCulloch’s great-grandson, Rob McCulloch, to rename the distillery.
“The master distiller says they wanted to keep the distiller’s original trademark by restoring the name,” said Burch.
The company adds this has been a moment that’s been in the works for over six years.
A limited release of Green River 4 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in 2021.
