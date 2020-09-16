Man arrested after owner hit with his own car during carjacking, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say they arrested the man accused of carjacking a vehicle and hitting the owner with it as he tried to get away.
Orlando Sanks, 23, was arrested for Felonious Assault and Aggravated Robbery, according to Colerain Police Department Chief Mark Denney.
Colerain police say the man was vacuuming his car out around 9:53 a.m. at Zip’s Car Wash in the 8300 block of Colerain Avenue.
Sanks jumped into the driver’s seat and began to take off with the car.
The owner tried to stop the car and was struck.
The owner of the vehicle was taken to the hospital after being struck and was is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.
The car was found at an apartment complex off of Hawaiian Terrace.
