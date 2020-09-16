Nearly 400 students receive shoes during Middletown event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Foot by feet and kid by kid, hundreds of Middletown students received new shoes on Wednesday thanks to the Shoes 4 the Shoeless drive-through event.
This event brings them joy organizers say as they helped nearly 400 kids during the event.
One of those kids who walked away with new shoes was 10-year-old Wesley Fugate.
When he was a baby, he said he had to have open-heart surgery.
Being in line on Wednesday to get new shoes was something he and his mom said they never thought would be possible.
Fugate and 381 other kids received a pair of shoes and socks during the fundraiser on Wednesday.
The event is normally held indoors, but due to COVID-19, they had to move things outside.
“It’s not ideal, it’s not exactly what we’d hope for, but it’s still amazing to be able to provide for the children,” said Jonathan Hauge, Shoes 4 the Shoeless fundraising director.
Another shoe drive-through will take place on Friday at Rosa Parks Elementary School at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.