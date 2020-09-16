Neighbors asked to come forward with information after Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Outreach advocate groups remain hopeful as they work to find answers on curving the city’s rising crime statistics.
There have been 374 in Cincinnati so far this year, according to the city’s website, which tracks reported shootings.
The three victims found dead inside an Avondale apartment on Wednesday bring the total number of fatalities to 74 in 2020.
The number of shootings has been on the rise in the city since March with Avondale being number one on the neighborhood list, according to Cincy Insights.
Cincinnati Police Department’s “God Squad” shows up at violent crime scenes like the one on Wednesday to offer comfort and support.
“We can do all the outreach events that we are able to do," said Reverend Alvin Scales with God Squad. “We can protest. We can march. We can do all of those things but at the end of the day it comes down to the individual deciding not to do what they decided to do. To take somebody’s life.”
But Scales says it takes the community getting involved.
For everyone living in a neighborhood where violent crime is prevalent, Scales has one question:
“Is a community safer knowing that a murderer is out on the streets or is the community safer knowing that murderer has been arrested and is in prison for the rest of his life? The community has to decide the answer to that question.”
There is no easy answer to why witnesses should tell police what they know, Scales said.
On one hand, Scales thinks they are afraid to come forward for fear of retribution, but they also must live in fear if the shooter is not caught.
He encourages everyone to make the difficult decision to speak up so police can put these criminals behind bars.
