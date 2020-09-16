3 people taken to hospital after crash involving CPD SUV

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash between two SUVs, one of which was a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Reading Road at Glenwood Avenue in Avondale, according to police.
Police said there were two officers inside the CPD vehicle when the wreck happened.
All three people taken to the hospital are expected to be okay, according to police.
A witness to the accident said it happened so fast that a pedestrian was almost hit.
“An older lady was crossing the street. The lady in the silver car, she was waiting for the lady to get across the street the officer was coming down speeding with his lights and sirens on, but he was going so fast that he really didn’t have any time to react,” said Daniel Jones, who witnessed the crash.
The pedestrian managed to get out of the way in time, but was hit with flying debris, Jones said.
Police say they are still working to learn who was at fault and if speed was an indicator.
“We are still trying to review the in-car camera to see basically who had the green light," police said. "That’s what it boils down to is making a left-hand turn whether or not that vehicle had the right of way.”
Reading Road is open now after it was shut down for a few hours.
