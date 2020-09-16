UPDATE: 10-year-old boy rushed to the hospital after being shot during apparent drive-by shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old boy was shot in the back Tuesday afternoon on Cleveland’s East Side, and is in critical condition.
The shooting occurred at 3272 East. 117th St., and the boy was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. according to Cleveland Police.
“I was in the park and I was riding through the neighborhood and I heard somebody got shot,” a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous told 19 News. “I’m like, ‘Okay, let me see what happened,’ it’s right here in my neighborhood. Come on, you got little kids riding bikes. This out here? Come on. It’s stupid. It’s senseless.”
The victim was seriously injured, and he is now in surgery.
Preliminary information indicates the incident was a drive-by shooting, and the boy was not the intended target. No vehicle or suspect information is available at this time, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
“Bullets don’t have eyes at all,” the neighbor said. “If I’m shooting everywhere, but shooting a little kid man, come on, it’s stupid. This neighborhood was so quiet,” the neighbor said. “You would hear a pin drop. Now you hear gunshots everywhere.”
Police tell us they do not have any suspect information or any description of the vehicle that may have been involved.
