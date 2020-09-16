Hamilton Co. discusses vaccination preparedness

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County discusses vaccination preparedness with Director of the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Medical Director Dr. Stephen Feagins.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 12,368 cases and 302 deaths.
School districts around Hamilton County report they have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment as classes return for the fall semester, but they also say those supplies aren’t everlasting.
Hamilton County Educational Service Center Superintendent Chad Hilliker was part of the county’s COVID-19 update Wednesday morning.
“We’re pretty involved across the region,” Hilliger said.
ESC helps all districts in the county outside CPS.
Hilliger says the agency has provided 150,000 pieces of PPE to the 22 school districts it serves thus far, including 99,500 face masks, 50,000 face shields and 750 thermometers.
