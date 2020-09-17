Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society in critical need for adoptions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Animal CARE took over the Northside shelter last month. However, it’s crowded and the shelter needs adoptions and fosters.
Every adoptable dog is also available for foster to take on a day trip, overnight stay, or long term until they find their permanent home.
Part of the reason the shelter is crowded is the fact there’s no doubling, tripling and quadrupling up on kennels.
Every animal has their own bed to sleep on with one animal per kennel for the safety of the animals.
Dog adoptions are $75, puppies (6 months and younger) are $200. Cats are $25 and kittens are $60, but if you adopt two, they’ll waive the second adoption fee.
The location is 3949 Colerain Avenue and they are open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
