Community members protest for Cincinnati Police shooting range to be moved

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Community leaders along with Lincoln Heights and Evendale residents are calling for the Cincinnati Police Department shooting range to be moved.
This is an issue that has been brought to the forefront many times in the past and community members are saying enough is enough.
“So, we know Black Lives Matter as long as we stay in our place, but today we’re not staying in our place. Today we’re saying we’re coming off the plantation by any means necessary, so, if we have to tear down the plantation or just freaking run away we’re going to do today I stand with my brothers and sisters in Lincoln Heights,” said Pastor Daniel Hughes of Incline Missional Community.
Passionate speeches made by community members called on city leaders to move the shooting range.
Residents say gunshots are heard throughout the community six days a week for seven hours a day near Lincoln Heights and Evendale.
“Now you’re asking a whole generation of kids to do their whole school day with the sounds of gunfire, concussion grenades and Army lieutenants screaming ‘shoot, shoot, shoot’ that you can hear all the way in the playgrounds through the schoolyards,” said Lincoln Heights Council Member Daronce Daniels.
“I am fully supportive of the training that is needed, however, I have yet to talk to anyone that said it is okay to be in a house or apartment that should be safe to hear gunfire for their children or our children,” said Superintendent Tom Burton.
City councilwoman Jan-Michele Kearney filed a motion for the public hearing on the gun range after hearing that students in Lincoln Heights Elementary School started their first-day hearing gunshots.
Alicia Franklin is a mom of three and says it directly affects her family.
“It’s really terrifying for them you know. I have a four-year-old, who is scared to go out and play, and I have an 18-year-old, who does virtual school, and he’s distracted all day with those gunshots and then me, as a mom trying to balance that along with their distractions and my distractions,” said Franklin.
“If we really want to honor that Black Lives Matter mural that’s behind us, that we helped make possible, then how can we ignore one of the biggest instances of environmental racism right in front of us,” said Urban League President Eddie Koen.
