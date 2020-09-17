Crash involving Cincinnati police vehicle sends 3 including 2 officers to hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three people including two Cincinnati police officers were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash shut down Reading Road for hours Wednesday night, according to the department’s Traffic Unit.
The collision was reported about 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Reading Road at Glenwood Avenue in Avondale, according to police.
A woman driving a silver SUV southbound on Reading Road tried to make a left turn when the police SUV crashed into her, police said.
Two officers inside the police vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to police. They were treated and released.
The third person who was hurt also is expected to recover.
A witness to the accident, Daniel Jones, said it happened so fast, a pedestrian was almost hit.
“An older lady was crossing the street," Jones said. “The lady in the silver car, she was waiting for the lady to get across the street the officer was coming down speeding with his lights and sirens on, but he was going so fast that he really didn’t have any time to react.”
The pedestrian managed to get out of the way in time but was hit with flying debris, he said.
Police are still investigating to determine who was at fault and if speed was a factor.
“We are still trying to review the in-car camera to see basically who had the green light," said Lt. Brian Norris with CPD’s Traffic Unit. "That’s what it boils down to is making a left-hand turn, whether or not that vehicle had the right-of-way.”
