FedEx to hire more than 900 seasonal workers in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FedEx says it plans to hire more than 900 seasonal workers at its ground hub in Independence, Kentucky.
The company says open positions are available for package handlers and the jobs may turn into full-time opportunities as demand increases.
Benefits include competitive rates, medical coverage after completion of eligibility period, vision and dental benefits, and tuition assistance.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be willing to load and unload packages.
There is no minimum education requirement.
Click here for more information and details about how to apply.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.