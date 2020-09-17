Lawsuit filed over development at site of Beverly Hills Supper Club fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A lawsuit has been filed to stop any development from going forward where 165 people were killed in the 1977 fire at Beverly Hills Supper Club.
Some loved ones, survivors, and first responders, who were on duty that day, say no development should be allowed here.
The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Steven Megerle and Todd McMurtry in Campbell Circuit Court against Ashley Commercial Group, Twin Towers retirement homes, the Mayor and City Council of Southgate, as well as Campbell County and Municipal Planning & Zoning Commission.
Plaintiffs include: survivors, victims' family members, first responders, and the Beverly Hills Supper Club, Respect the Dead, LLC group.
The developers got the zone change needed for the project and the Southgate City Council gave it the final approval back in August.
Despite calls for heightened sensitivity to the site as a burial ground, and after refusing to conduct an archaeological survey, Ashley Commercial Group begun clearing the site while negotiations were ongoing, according to Megerle.
“That is a big deal for the family members," explained Megerle. "That was one of the catalysts that put a lot of them over.”
Everyone being represented is asking for is transparency, which is something Megerle said they have not been getting recently.
“This is very draining and you don’t want to feel betrayed like things are being done behind your back that you don’t know about and then all of a sudden," said Leslie Dischar-Henry, whose mother was killed in the ’77 fire. "I just don’t think we should be betrayed.”
In May, Southgate City Council agreed to a $65 million development on the site.
The lawsuit asks the court to reverse the zone change, which would stop development.
It also stated the site is a burial ground and construction should not be allowed.
Loved ones have also expressed their desire for a memorial where the cabaret room once stood.
“To me, my mother is still up there," said Dischar-Henry. "She’s in that group and I just want to be able to go up there and say hi to her every once in a while.”
“I have stood beside these families, I will stand behind these families because they have been hurting for 43 years," explained Tammy Nolan, head of Beverly Hills Supper Club LLC group. "That’s a long time and they need closure. That’s all we’re asking. We’re not asking for a lot.”
“There was no training for something like that," said Milo Vaniglia, a first responder. "That bad of a tragedy, but still it deserves the site to be preserved in a way that people can learn from it and remember it in a fitting manner. It’s respect for the dead in my opinion.”
FOX19 Now did reach out to Ashley Commercial Group and received this statement from them:
"Ashley Commercial Group negotiated in good faith and met most of the group’s concerns. However, they chose to move forward with a lawsuit. So, we move forward as well.”
You can read the entire lawsuit below.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.