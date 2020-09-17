Man arrested in connection with shooting at Airbnb party in Pendleton

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at an Airbnb party in Pendleton last month.
Cincinnati police arrested Bryon Prather, 46, of Delhi Township on a felonious assault charge Wednesday.
He is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and is set to appear in court Thursday morning.
The victim, identified in court records as Stephen Knight, is recovering from being shot in the back while trying to break up an unauthorized party in an Airbnb rental on Broadway Street the night of Aug. 16.
Prather is accused of “backing Stephen Knight into a wall and punching him to the ground. Stephen Knight is then beaten and kicked by ten to twelve others including Bryon Prather. Stephen King fired a single shot into the wall and was then shot in the back by one of his attackers.”
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing and more arrests are expected, Cincinnati police say.
Airbnb recently announced the company is taking legal action against the booking guest who threw the unauthorized party against the company’s COVID-19 policy.
The guest booked the listing under false pretenses, and that person has been removed from the platform, the company said.
“Airbnb is working to provide support to the host after this tragic incident. In addition, Airbnb is committing that it will donate any money recovered through this proceeding to a local Cincinnati non-profit fighting against gun violence,” the company said last month in a news release.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.