Man calling for help to keep school route safe, clean for kids

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man, who stepped up to help clear a pathway for students going to school, is asking for help to keep the route safe and clean.
The path used by Mt. Washington Elementary students to get to and from school used to be under a dangerous tunnel of trees, said Larry League.
That path goes straight between two homes, one of which belongs to League and his wife.
Noticing the possible dangerous looming over the path, League and his wife took action.
League says he found out the elementary school owned the path, but they couldn’t afford the upkeep for it.
10 years ago, League says he got permission from the school’s facilities department to remove the trees, weeds, and vines.
League and his former neighbor, who lived on the other side of the path, worked to keep the area groomed and safe.
But when his neighbor moved, all the upkeep fell on League.
So, he is now hoping others will pitch in to give him a hand.
“It’s a safety concern,” explained League. “Kids come in here to the rec center, go to the school. Just ride their bikes around, walk around.”
Having the pathway safe and clean for everyone to use comes with great responsibility, Leagues said.
If you would like to help, email FOX19 Now Reporter Andrea Mediana.
